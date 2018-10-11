Cebu malls want to sell NFA rice

The National Food Authority in Central Visayas (NFA-7) has received applications from commercial malls for the distribution of NFA rice.

This was confirmed by Ferdinand Nuñez, head of NFA-7.

From October 1 to 9, the market distribution of NFA rice has increased by 22 percent, increasing the volume of NFA rice brought into the market.

Asteria Caberte, regional director of the Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7) said that different agencies have submitted price monitoring schemes during their second price coordinating council meeting.

Caberte also said that they are coordinating with importers who have access to retailers to increase the distribution of imported rice and decrease inflation.