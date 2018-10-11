Dondon Hontiveros to try luck in Cebu City’s politics

Cebuano basketball superstar Dondon Hontiveros is trying a new field next year.

Hontiveros will be seeking election for Cebu City south district Councilor under the opposition group Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban in the May 2019 election.

“Lahi na pud ni siya pero depende ra sa mga taw ug ila ba kung dawaton kay dili gyud guarantee nga makadaug ko bisan pa ug ilado ko sa basketball,” he said in an interview with Cebu Daily.

Hontiveros said he received offers to run for Councilor from both Barug and the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) of Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

A registered voter of Barangay Labangon, Hontiveros said that has a lot of friends coming from the two camps.

But he opted to join Barug because the opposition group still don’t have a candidate who will focus on sports development.

Hontiveros said that he will already be joining Barug aspirants in their handshaking activities starting next week.