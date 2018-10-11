Palma ask politicians to have ‘pure’ intentions
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma expressed support for politicians with pure intentions who will be filing their certificate of candidacy (COC) for next year’s election.
Palma said that they should serve as an instrument for change and pursue development of the country and not just to satisfy their personal intentions.
He added that they should not be part of the country’s problem and instead be a part of the solution.
