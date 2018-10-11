Cortes announces members of his slate

We do not burn bridges. This was the reply of Cebu Sixth District Representative Jonas Cortes when asked about his newly-formed allegiance with Ouano family.

Cortes formally announced on Thursday (October 11) that he will seek election for mayor in May 2019 with Provincial Board Member Glenn Bercede as his running mate.

Board Member Thadeo Jonkie Ouano and infrastructure committee head of the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7) head Glenn Soco are their candidates for provincial board members.

Lollipop Ouano-Dizon will seek election for sixth district representative.

Members of Cortes’ slate are scheduled to file their certificate of candidacy on Monday (October 15).