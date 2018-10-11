Three fainted at St. Padre Pio relic visit

At least three individuals fainted as they tried to wade through the thick crowd who wanted to touch and get a glimpse of the heart of St. Padre Pio in Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Thursday (October 11).

Nagiel Bañacia, chief of the Cebu Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDDRRMO), said all of them have low blood sugar levels while standing under the heat of the sun at noon.

They were immediately attended by first-aid responders.

“The queue of people who wanted to kiss and look at the relic of St. Padre Pio has already reached the corner of D. Jakosalem and Legaspi Streets,” said Bañacia.

He added that at least 30 members from the city’s Quick Response Team (QRT) are deployed in the area to respond to incidents.