Few candidates file COCs at COMELEC Cebu offices

Reelectionist Cebu Board Member Tata Corominas-Toribio filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) as an independent candidate at the office of Commission on Election (COMELEC) Province.

She said she will be able to better work for people in the third district if she does not have a party affiliation.

Toledo City Councilor Leo Dolino, who is now serving his last term in office, also filed his COC as an independent candidate for board member.

As of 12 noon on Thursday (October 11), no one has filed their COC at the Cebu City COMELEC offices.

North District Election Officer Marchel Sarno said they expect aspirants to crowd their office next week.

No one has also filed their COC in Mandaue City. Election Officer, Lawyer Anna Fleur Gujilde said they expect aspirants to file their COCs by next week.

There are about 225,000 registered voters in Mandaue City.