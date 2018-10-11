TEAM RAMA NO MORE: Cebu City opposition bloc carries new name

Cebu City Councilors Raymond Alvin Garcia and Joel Garganera announced that the opposition bloc has registered a new name for their party in the 2019 elections.

Garcia and Garganera revealed that the opposition which is known as Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban, is now changed to Barug-PDP Laban.

Garganera said that the choice was made by former Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, who wanted to go away from bringing family names into the political parties.

“Barug represents the principle, it doesn’t represent a particular family name,” Garganera said.

Garcia said that Rama personally registered his party as Barug-PDP Laban.

“If he wanted Team Rama to remain, then he would he would have said Team Rama as the registered party,” said Garcia.