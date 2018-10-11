14 arrested in Talisay buy-bust

At least 14 people were arrested after a joint buy-bust operation at Sitio Mananga 1, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu on Thursday (October 11).

Confiscated from their were 80 pieces of small and medium-sized sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P340,000; five mobile phones; drug paraphernalia; and cash amounting to P4, 230.

The operation was conducted by the Talisay City police station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Supt. Marlu Conag, head of Talisay City police station, said they have been monitoring the area, which was categorized as a drug market.

Leonardo Juarez, a 38-year-old pedicab driver, was identified as drug lord by authorities. Juarez, however, denied the allegations.