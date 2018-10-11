14 arrested in Talisay buy-bust
At least 14 people were arrested after a joint buy-bust operation at Sitio Mananga 1, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu on Thursday (October 11).
Confiscated from their were 80 pieces of small and medium-sized sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P340,000; five mobile phones; drug paraphernalia; and cash amounting to P4, 230.
The operation was conducted by the Talisay City police station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).
Supt. Marlu Conag, head of Talisay City police station, said they have been monitoring the area, which was categorized as a drug market.
Leonardo Juarez, a 38-year-old pedicab driver, was identified as drug lord by authorities. Juarez, however, denied the allegations.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.