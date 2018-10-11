Gwen to file COC on Friday

Third district Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia will be celebrating her 63rd birth on Friday (October 12).

She will also be filing her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for Cebu governor on the same day, said sources from the Garcia camp.

But they would not yet say who will be her candidate for vice governor.

Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) officials from Cebu’s third district earlier asked her son-in-law and Cebu Ports Authority (CPA) Commissioner Vincent “Duke” Frasco to run for vice governor.

But Frasco had said that he was still conducting consultations with his supporters.