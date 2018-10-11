Technology shaping tourism in PH

Travelers are becoming more dependent on technology to make their travel choices.

During a conference on Tourism and Digital Transformation held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City, stakeholders gave inputs on how travelers use technology to decide on their next trips.

“Some of us, when we travel, we usually just check Trip Advisor to see ratings of hotels/accommodations or restaurants,” said Alex Macatuno, chief of the policy formulation and international cooperation division of the Department of Tourism.

He said blogs also influence tourists on where to travel. Macatuno said millennials book trips a year early and take advantage of cheap fares.

Citing forecasts made by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Macatuno said that by 2020, there will be almost 300 million international youth trips per year.