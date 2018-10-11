Carcar police arrests Hitler

Hitler was arrested by the police and is now jailed at the Carcar City Police Station.

But this one comes from Sitio Summer Hills, Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City, south Cebu.

A joint police team collared Hitler Calsona, 33, in a buy bust operation past 5 a.m. on Thursday (October 11), said Police Supt. Gregorio Galsim, chief of the Carcar City Police Station.

Police confiscated six small triangular sachets of suspected shabu worth at least P2,124.00; two P100 bills believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales; and the P300 buy bust money from the suspect’s possession.

Authorities also recovered one improvised shotgun loaded with bullets.