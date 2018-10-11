USC grad tops SPLE for civil engineers

A graduate of the University of San Carlos (USC) in Cebu City topped the August 2018 Special Professional Licensure Examination (SPLE) for Civil Engineers.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Thursday night that Earl Joseph Abayon garnered the highest score of 82.40 percent and bested the 80 other successful examinees.

The PRC said that only 81 of the 320 examinees passed the examination.

The SPLE was conducted by the PRC Board of Civil Engineers at the PRC testing centers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Bahrain; Qatar; Kuwait and in Oman on August 24 an 25.