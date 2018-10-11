Participants for this year’s Cesafi 3-point shootout bared

The Cesafi released on Thursday the names of the players who will be parcitipating in the 3-point shootout of this year’s All-Star Games slated this Sunday at the Cebu Coliseum.

The 3-point shootout, which will start at 2:45 p.m., is one of the sidelights of the All-Star event. The other is the slam-dunk competition.

Here are the names of the participants:

COLLEGE

Kevin Peter Oleodo (CIT-U)

Clark Con-Ui (CIT-U)

William Polican (SWU)

Shaq Imperial (SWU)

Froilan Mangubat (USC)

John Saycon (USC)

Jaybie Mantilla (USJR)

Ricky Peromingan (USJR)

Shane Menina (UC)

Paul Galinato (UC)

Rey Suerte (UV)

JU Segumpan (UV)

Rodelio Cauba (USPF)

Karl Marvin Langamin (USPF)

HIGH SCHOOL

Vincent Bugtai (CIT-U)

Jack Roen Thomas Nazario (SWU)

Clint Octaviano (USC)

Van Joshua Baruc (USC)

Justin Mandares (UC)

Gabriel Cometa (UV)

Berin Laurente (UV)

Christopher Esabelo (USPF)

Neon Aliexena Chavez (USPF)

Joshua Cangoy (DBTC)

Jansen Tiu (CEC)

Koko Tuadles (SHS-AdC)

Leobert Casinillo (SHS-AdC)

Meanwhile, the participants for the slam-dunk contest will be known on Sunday. The slam-dunk contest starts at 3:30 p.m., right before the collegiate all-star game between Team fajardo and Team Slaughter at 4:30 p.m.

The high-school all-star game, pitting Team Tallo and Team Desiderio, starts at 1 p.m.