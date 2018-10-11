On first day of COC filing, ‘odd’ ones steal limelight at Comelec

The 2019 election fever couldn’t be more colorful and delirious without the characters that splash the awe and excitement in Philippine polls.

Similar with the previous years, political aspirants like the “former lovers” of Kris Aquino and Mocha Uson showed up on the first day of filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Intramuros, Manila.

Daniel Magtira, who claimed he was an ex-husband of Kris Aquino, said he will advocate for Filipino rock bands if he will land a seat at the Senate.

He also said he still loves the so-called Queen of All Media.

“Kris Aquino, kung nanunuod ka ngayon, umiibig pa rin ako sa’yo (Kris Aquino, if you are watching now, I am still loving you),” he said in front of cameras after filing his COC.

This is his third time to try his luck to get selected after his applications in 2013 and 2016 were rejected by the Comelec.

Angon Tuana, who said he became Uson’s boyfriend also turned up at the Comelec, and even flashed a piece of banana to reporters.

He said he bought the banana because no one bought it from a street vendor he met on his way to the Comelec building.

“Naawa naman ako (I pitied him),” Tuana said.

A certain Christian Castro, meanwhile, proposed a “Piso para sa puso (Peso for the heart)” program, where he said every Filipino will be required to donate one peso for government programs.

He said the program will help address the needs of the public, including those who need medical operations.

Rolando Merano, on the other hand, said that prior his decision to run as a senator, he received a call from the World Bank about the state of poverty in the country.

“Ang akin pong sagot sa kanila ay mayroon tayong batas sa iba’t-ibang bansa (to address poverty) (My answer to them is we have laws in different countries to address poverty),” he said.

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said around 100 nuisance candidates might emerge at the poll body’s main office to file their candidacy for the 2019 midterm elections.