Gen. Garbo and Gen. Sinas on war on drugs

So, given that there is no perfect general as there is no perfect person on earth, who do you think, between the two, deserves our taxes? Who do you think is sincere and dedicated enough to serve the people?

There are two police generals that I can inevitably compare and contrast in the discussion of the drugs problem in Cebu.

They are PNP Generals Marcelo Garbo and Debold Sinas.

Both generals are graduates of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) and presumably well trained.

They are both assigned in the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) as regional directors.

Both are confronted with the drug problems in the region.

Garbo was a trusted man of then PNP chief Gen. Alan Purisima during the time of President Benigno Aquino.

After leading PRO-7, he was promoted to lead the PNP at the National Capital Region Office (NCRPO). He was one of the candidates to become PNP chief.

In two years of Garbo’s watch at the PRO-7, no single raid on drugs was conducted, saying that such is a job of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Because he did not order his police to conduct drug operations, it follows that there was zero casualty in relation thereto.

In fact, Garbo relieved his police officers who did not follow his orders not to conduct raids on drugs.

Many of his subordinates were relieved and transferred to other provinces far away from their families as a consequence of conducting drug operations.

Although at that time there were innocent people killed, such deaths were not related to police operations.

They were authored by drug addicts who were fearless in the streets of Cebu City, especially during night time.

Drugs were sold just like candies in the streets. People, except those who are residing in gated high end subdivisions and fully guarded condominiums, can attest to that problem.

On the other hand, Sinas is a trusted man of PNP Chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde under President Rodrigo Duterte’s time.

He was assigned as PRO-7 chief starting July 4, 2018.

Within just 4 months of Sinas’ watch, he orders many raids on drugs and confiscated shabu amounting to P120 million already.

Although there are casualties, but they are allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade and tried to shoot first at the police.

Many are also arrested, which has led to jump packed jail facilities.

Sinas also relieved his police officers who did not follow his orders to conduct series of drug raids in their respective jurisdictions, contrary to that of Garbo.

In fact, he relieved the entire police force of Talisay City for failure to solve the drug problems in the area, especially in Barangay Tangke, Talisay.

In the latest SWS survey, it says that 8 in every 10 Filipinos support the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Apparently, Sinas’ performance and of his men receives enthusiastic support from peace loving Filipinos.