Kris Aquino: DIAGNOSED WITH AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE

QUEEN of All Media Kris Aquino has Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria.

She made the admission in an Instagram post on Wednesday, a week after her medical trip to Singapore.

“To be specific, I now know I have Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, and yes, mine is an autoimmune disease. I am now, and for the rest of my existence will be, on high dosage antihistamines and having the EpiPen will always be crucial. Severe allergies are life-threatening because of anaphylactic shock,” she said.

As defined by Wise Geek, chronic idiopathic urticaria “are hives with no known cause that last for an extended period of time.”

The disease is painful and can cause wheals or itching almost daily for six weeks or more.

Aquino named international celebrities Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Wendy Williams as the ones who have helped her be aware of her health issue.

“I was SCARED, our Mom had unexplained weight loss before her cancer diagnosis. That is why I had my series of blood tests. This is our TRUTH,” she said.