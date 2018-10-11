Confident Magis Eagles

Ateneo de Cebu coach believes team can make it to Cesafi Final Four



Games today:

CEBU COLISEUM

(HIGH SCHOOL)

5:00 PM – SWU vs. CEC

6:30 PM – ATENEO DE CEBU vs. USPF

The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles will be looking to make the chase for the two remaining spots in the Final Four even more interesting when they take on the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers today in the 2018 Cesafi juniors basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the University of the Visayas (UV) knocking on an automatic berth in the finals and the University of Cebu (UC) already having locked up a berth in the next round, the race is on for the remaining two berths in the semifinals.

At 4-3 (win-loss), the Magis Eagles are looking for a win that would create a three-way logjam alongside University of San Carlos (USC) and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) at 5-3.

“I am confident that my players will play our game and will do their best, because we are prepared for this kind of situation” – Ateneo de Cebu coach Rommel Rasmo

Ateneo de Cebu head coach Rommel Rasmo is steadfast in his belief that his team could pull it off in spite of the fact that, save for two, the rest of the team is composed of Cesafi first timers.

“Yes, we have a new team and all of us know that these last two games are very important for us to be at the top four. This will not be an easy phase, but I am confident that my players will play our game and will do their best because we are prepared for this kind of situation,” said the multi-titled Rasmo.

Rasmo added that his team is bent on executing their game plan, which will be the difference on whether or not they make it to the semis.

“With our remaining games, we will focus more on our execution because it is something that we believe that would take us to the next round. Also, defensively, we will try to improve individually and as a team. We have a very talented new set of student athletes this season and we believe that at the right time we will hit the right peak of our players,” he said.