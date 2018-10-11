‘Yawa’s’ nephew caught with P3M shabu

THE teenaged nephew of a notorious drug lord who was killed two years ago was arrested in a drug-bust early Thursday with packs of suspected shabu valued at more than P3-million.

Fiel Secretaria, 19, was nabbed by members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Pardo Police Station at around 1 a.m. on Thursday at his home in Sitio Proper, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

But Fiel, who is the nephew of slain drug lord Rowen “Yawa” Secretaria, denied owning the confiscated shabu.

He also insisted that he was not using illegal drugs.

However, Chief Insp. Regino Maramag, Precinct Commander of Pardo Police told Cebu Daily News that thay have been monitoring Secretaria for more than a month now.

Maramag said that they learned about Secretaria’s illegal activities from a drug personality they arrested before who claimed that Secretaria was his supplier.

Maramag also revealed that the suspect was also reported by several concerned citizens on the Facebook page “Itug-an ni CD” of Cebu City Police Director Royina Garma.

In a press conference yesterday, Garma said that the amount of shabu seized from Secretaria is proof that illegal drugs are still being peddled in the city’s streets.

Secretaria meanwhile, told CDN that he doesn’t use drugs but admitted to taking alcoholic drinks and using marijuana.

Although he stopped going to school three years ago, Secretaria said he is currently attending the Alternative Learning School in Barangay Zapatera.

His father, he said, and Rowen Secretaria are first degree cousins.

He said that the confiscated drugs could be owned by his employer who was already arrested or one of the latter’s trusted aides.

He also revealed that aside from him, his father and mother are also employed in the house of his employer.