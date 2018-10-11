Cortes ties up with Ouanos for ’19 polls

MANDAUE CITY

Two big political families in Mandaue — the Cortes and Ouano families — have joined forces for the 2019 midterm elections.

This developed after Rep. Jonas Cortes (Cebu 6th district) announced on Thursday his bid to run as mayor of Mandaue City in the 2019 elections.

Cortes said he was forming an alliance with the Ouanos under their party, Kaabag Anak sa Mandaue, because he was taught by his father (the late former Mayor Demetrio “Boy” Cortes) not to burn bridges because you would never know when you would need help.

Cortes was referring to the time when his family and the Ouanos were politically at odds for several years.

Rep. Cortes in a press briefing on Thursday said that Emmarie “Lollipop” Ouano-Dizon would be the party’s candidate for the 6th district representative post.

Ouano-Dizon is the daughter of the late former Mandaue Mayor Thadeo “Teddy” Ouano.

Rep. Cortes comes from a family of politicians with his father, Demetrio “Boy” Cortes serving as Mandaue City Mayor for 26 years (1960 to 1986).

Rep. Cortes’ the late Demetrio Jr., was a vice mayor and a city councilor of the city.

In 1988, Alfredo “Pedong” Ouano won over “Boy” Cortes, and served as mayor for 19 years. His son Thadeo “Teddy” Ouano took over as mayor from 1998 until his last term in 2007.

That year, Jonas Cortes ran and defeated Teddy’s son, Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano for the mayor’s post.

Cortes served for three terms and ran and won as 6th district congressman in 2016.

Cortes will be running against, a former ally, the incumbent Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi”, Quisumbing.

Cortes’ councilors under his slate include: Nerissa Soon – Ruiz, Cynthia Cinco – Remedio, Maline Cortes – Zafra, Malcolm Sanchez, Carmelino del Mar, Joel Seno, Cesar Cabahug, Jimmy Lumapas, Andreo Incalina and Jun Arcilla.

Glenn Soco, chairman of the Infrastructure Development Committee of Regional Development Council (RDC – 7), and Jonkie Ouano will be Cortes’ group’s Board Members in Cebu province.

Members of Cortes’ slate will be filing their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) on Monday.