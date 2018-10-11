Bulk of bets to file COCs next week – poll exec

WITH no candidates showing up to file their certificates of candidacy (COCs) at the Commission on Election Cebu City North District (Comelec-Cebu City North district) office, Election Officer Marchel Sarno said that they were expecting this development.

Sarno said that they were anticipating the bulk of the candidates filing their COCs next week or in the last few days of the filing.

The filing of the COCs started on Thursday (Oct. 11), Friday (Oct 12), Monday (Oct. 15) until Oct. 17 (Wednesday).

“That has been the trend in Cebu City’s regular elections. But we advise them, if possible, to file even a day before the deadline so that there’s still room to correct any mistakes on their forms or comply lacking requirements,” Sarno said.

Meanwhile,Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has encouraged politicians with pure intentions to seek position for public office.

“Go ahead, I will encourage them to file,” Palma said on Monday.