1st candidate to file COC at Cebu poll office

IT WAS a slow day for the election officers at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices of Cebu Province at the start of the scheduled five-day filing of the certificates of candidacy (COCs) for next year’s midterm elections.

At the Comelec Cebu Province office,two candidates filed their COCs,these are incumbent Provincial Board Member (Cebu 3rd district) Victoria “Tata” Corominas-Toribio, who is seeking reelection and Toledo City Councilor Leo Dolino, who is also running for the provincial board member post.

Corominas was the first to file her COC at the Cebu Provincial Comelec Office.

In 2016, Corominas-Toribio was also one of the earliest candidates to file her COC.

She also said that she decided to seek reelection because of the proposed ordinances that had not yet been passed and were still under the consultation phase.

She said she was running as an independent so that she could serve a wider scope of people.

Lawyer Leo Dolino, who is an incumbent Toledo City councilor on his last term, also filed his COC on Thursday.

Dolino would be running as a third district provincial board member.

He said he planned to expand his advocacy for free legal consultations for those in need and fight for scholastic opportunities for the underprivileged.

“(I’m considering) building technical schools in mountain barangays,” said Dolino, who came from a family of educators.

Dolino served as a city councilor in Toledo City way back 1995, and was also barangay captain of Barangay Cabitoonan in 2007. He returned as city councilor last 2010 up to the present.

Toledo City Mayor John Henry Osmena showed his support to Corominas-Toribio and Dolino when Osmena accompanied them in filing their COCs.

The two were the only candidates to file their COCs on Thursday at the Cebu Provincial Comelec Office which opened at 8 a.m. and closed at 5 p.m.