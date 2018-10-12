Lazi town Councilor shot dead

A municipal councilor of Lazi town was shot dead in Barangay Poblacion, Siquijor town in Siquijor province, Thursday night (October 11).

Domingo Arcamo, 50, died from gunshot wounds on his left chest and waist.

Arcamo was shot by a still unidentified motorcycle backrider at around 6:40 p.m. while he was waiting for his wife, Dorie, who was in a money transfer shop then.

Police Officer 3 Cary Grant Grencio of the Siquijor Police Station said that Arcamo was seated inside his Navara vehicle when the backrider suddenly appeared and fired shots at him.

The gunman who was wearing a full faced helmet returned to a waiting motorcycle and fled.

Grencio said that the couple travelled to Siquijor town located around 20 kilometers from their home Barangay Cantaboan in Laze town because Dorie had to send money in a money transfer shop.

Grencio asaid that Arcamo was already dead when brought to the hospital.

Sr. Insp.Mark Edward Barrios, Siquijor town police chief said they are now verifying information that Arcamo was on Laze town’s drugs watch list.

But they do not also discount the possibility that his killing was related to the May 2019 election.