Paknaan fire burns 2.5M worth of properties

At least P2.5 million worth of properties were turned to ashes by the late night fire which hit a warehouse complex in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City on Thursday.

SFO1 Edson Dapal of the Mandaue City Fire Station said that they are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

But based on their initial investigation, there was a big possibility that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.

Dapal said that the warehouse caretaker had told them that Visayan Electric Company (Veco) linemen were fixing electric lines from a damaged electric post in the area prior to the incident.

The caretaker said that when he switched on their main switch after the repair was completed, he noticed a spark coming from inside the warehouse where the flame was believed to have started.

Three vehicles that were parked inside the compound were among those that were burned in the Thursday night fire.

Businessman Richard Ng owns the complex that is now rented by six different tenants.

The fire alarm was reported at 10:21 p.m. and was placed under control an hour after.

But overhauling at the fire site continued until early Friday morning, Dapal said.