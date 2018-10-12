Man arrested for refilling butane canisters

By Benjie B. Talisic | October 12,2018 - 10:52 AM

A 53-year-old man was arrested after he was caught refilling butane canisters with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Barangay Tubod, Minglanilla town, Cebu on Thursday afternoon (October 11).

Police arrested Bebiano Sanchez, a resident of the same barangay.

Confiscated from him were eighteen assorted tanks, improvised table-refillers, 96 filled butane canisters, and around 300 unfilled butane canisters.

Sanchez is now detained at Minglanilla police station pending the filing of charges against him.