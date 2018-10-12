One dead, five injured as truck falls off cliff
Police authorities recorded at least one fatality after a truck fell off a cliff in Argao town, southern Cebu on Friday morning (October 12).
Five other passengers, who were on board the same truck, sustained injuries.
Chief Insp. Jose Rovic Villarin, chief of Argao police station, said that the incident happened in Sitio Dalawan, Barangay Catang at past 7 a.m. Responding police officers reached the area an hour after.
The truck was loaded with cement.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.