MGB-7 lifts suspension of mining activities

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB)-7 has issued an order lifting the suspension of all large-scale quarry and industrial sand and gravel (ISAG) activities in the region.

The suspension is lifted in eight large-scale quarry and 15 ISAG companies operating in Central Visayas. The order, however, excluded APO Cement Corporation.

Marian Codilla, information officer of MGB-7, said that it was found out that their operations are safe, especially to nearby communities.

Codilla, however, clarified that these companies still need to comply with the recommendations that were submitted by the composite team of mining engineers and geologists.

She also revealed that the team of experts has already submitted their report on the landslide incident in Naga City and it is now under peer review.