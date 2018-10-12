Duranos still dominate Danao’s politics

By Doris C. Bongcac | October 12,2018 - 11:54 AM

It will still be a Nito-Mix tandem for the Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) Party in Danao City.

Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III and Vice Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano are set to file their Certificates of Candidacy (COC) at the Danao City Comelec office before noontime on Monday.

The two Duranos are now serving their second term in office.

Mix is Nito’s third son.

At about the same time on Monday, 5th district Rep. Ramon “Red” Durano VI will also file his COC at the Provincial Comelec office in Cebu City.

Red will be seeking reelection as 5th district representative.

The administration’s slate will include reelectionist Councilors Onel Canson, Duke Duterte, Drigo Giango, Celso Meca, Jed Almendras, Kristine Camaongay-Gorre, and Edmun Lao.

New additions to the group are Calvin Tuadles, Danny Roble, and Ramon “Monching” Durano V, the son of former Danao City mayor Jesus “Don” Durano, who is also Mayor Nito’s brother.

Monching, who is now serving as incumbent councilor in Barangay Poblacion, was also former Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president.

Roble works as Secretary to Mayor Nito Durano.

He also served as district chief of staff when Nito was elected 5th district congress in 1992 and later on worked as chief of staff when it was Joseph “Ace” Durano’s turn to be congressman in 1998.

Tuadles is the younger brother of former basketball player Arnie Tuadles.

Roble said that Bakud candidates will hear a 10 a.m. Mass at the Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish before they will formally file their COCs at the nearby Comelec office.

He said that a lot of Bakud supporters have already expressed interest to join them on Monday.