Four killed in Talisay ambush

At least Four persons, including a policeman who is said to be assigned in Mindanao, were reported dead in what appears to be an ambush incident in Sitio Ranger, Barangay Pooc, Talisay City at past noontime on Friday (October 12).

Supt. Marlo Conag, chief of the Talisay City police station, said that police officers have responded to the shooting alarm.

Conag clarified that the killing is not part of any police operation.