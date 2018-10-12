An Ultimate Foodventure awaits at CEFBEX 2018

Home to a rich and vibrant culinary heritage and a burgeoning contemporary food scene, Cebu City now bears witness to another remarkable gastronomic spectacle with the recently-unveiled Cebu Food and Beverage Exposition or simply, CEFBEX. Aptly headlined as the “Ultimate Foodventure”, CEFBEX 2018 is determined to unleash the adventurous side of the Visayans when it comes to food. As it celebrates its first decade, CEFBEX officially opened its doors to the public last October 11 at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall.

To celebrate its grand launch, an opening ceremony was held at the exhibit lobby. As the region’s biggest and most-anticipated food expo, the momentous event was well-attended by industry leaders, VIP personalities, as well as the key officers of Worldbex Services International (WSI). Among those who took part in the program, which included a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, were WSI’s Joseph Ang, Levi Ang, Jill Aithnie Ang, Vice Governor Agnes Almendras Magpale who also served as the keynote speaker of the event, Regional Technical Director of the Department of Agriculture for Region 7 Hon. Marina T. Hermoso, FPSSD Chief Elena Ylanan and HRRAC President Carlo Suarez.

A journey of tastes and flavors

Each one conceived to captivate the interest of foodies and industry professionals alike, this year’s crop of event highlights include the CEFBEX Culinary Cup: Home Chef Edition and Interschool Division. Open to all residents of Cebu with no prior professional experience for the last five years and no formal academic background on cooking, the CEFBEX Culinary Cup is divided into two rounds, the semi-finals and the grand finals. On the other hand, the Interschool Division gathered culinary and hospitality students from various schools across the region to battle it out in different competitions such as Table Set-Up, Fruit Carving, Cake Decorating, Flair Bartending Tandem, Open Latte Art, and Pasta Live Cookery.

Championing homegrown goodness

CEFBEX 2018 is also honored to showcase the world-class produce and homegrown beverage creations of the region. At this year’s CEFBEX, not to be missed is the Cebu Farmers Market area where one can enjoy shopping for fresh and organically-grown fruits and vegetables. Meanwhile, beverage aficionados are sure to enjoy the CEFBEX Coffee Fest. Organized in partnership with Linear Coffee Roaster and the Cebu Bartenders and Baristas Association, the Coffee Fest is a great opportunity to sample the different specialty coffee and cocktails by local bartenders and baristas.

Insights into the world of food

Offered free of charge, this year’s CEFBEX Seminars will invite industry leaders from the Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department of Science and Technology to share their insights about best industry practices and other relevant information concerning the F&B trade such as Ensuring Food Safety, All about Franchising, Quality in the Food Chain, Enterprise Development Seminar and All about Flower Arrangements.