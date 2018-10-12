Lawyer tells Duterte: Don’t leave ICC

The Philippine’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) will leave the country in a vulnerable state against extrajudicial killings.

This view was expressed by Lawyer Gilbert Andres, the Deputy Executive Director Center for International Law Philippines (CenterLaw), before law students at the University of San Jose-Recoletos during the Justice Forum.

Andres is hoping for a favorable response from the Supreme Court after the delivery of oral arguments last October 9.

Lawyer Emerlynne Gil of the Southeast Asia International Commission of Jurists said that the refusal of the government to investigate killings is enough to make people believe that the crimes are sanctioned by the Philippine government.

Superintendent Ehdel Pereira, Regional Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Legal Service in Central Visayas, however, said that even without the ICC, the Philippines can still handle cases of impunity and extralegal killings with its strong judicial courts.

The Supreme Court has yet to decide on whether the unilateral decision of President Duterte to withdraw the Philippines from the ICC is legal.