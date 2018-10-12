PRO-7 ready for any Senate inquiry
Policemen in Central Visayas are prepared to face senators should an inquiry on killings in Cebu push through.
Supt. Reyman Tolentin, the spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), however, said that they will have to wait for instructions from Camp Crame if they should appear before senators.
PRO-7 is under the supervision of national headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP).
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.