PRO-7 ready for any Senate inquiry

Policemen in Central Visayas are prepared to face senators should an inquiry on killings in Cebu push through.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, the spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), however, said that they will have to wait for instructions from Camp Crame if they should appear before senators.

PRO-7 is under the supervision of national headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP).