Faithful told to accommodate God in their hearts

Priests from the different dioceses in the Visayas converge at the IC3 Pavilion in Mabolo, Cebu City for a recollection with the heart of St. Padre Pio.

The sacred relic was transferred on Friday noon from the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral to the IC3 Pavilion where it will stay until Sunday morning,

The public will be allowed to venerate the relic at 9 p.m. to 12 midnight on Friday (October 12) and from 6 am on Saturday (October 13) to 6 a.m. on Sunday (October 14).

During the send-off Mass at the cathedral, Palo Archbishop John Du encouraged the people to emulate Padre Pio.

Unless one gets rid of selfishness and materialism, Du said there will never be a room for God in one’s heart.