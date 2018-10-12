Cop in Digong’s narcolist, three others killed in Talisay ‘ambush’

Four persons, including a policeman who was included in President Rodrigo Duterte’s narcolist, were killed in a mid-afternoon shooting in Sitio Ranger, Barangay Pooc, Talisay City on Friday.

Police have identified one of the fatalities as PO3 Michael “Micmic” Cortez who used to be assigned at the Barili Police Station before he was reassigned to Mindanao.

Cortez, a resident of the nearby Barangay Biasong, is among the active policemen whose names appear on the list of narco cops which Duterte released on August 2016.

Also killed was scavenger Zenie Ranjos of Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Linao, Talisay City who happened to pass by the area when two men reportedly open fired at the Cortez’ vehicle.