LGUs partner with private group in disaster management

Representatives of civil society organizations, business sector, academe, media, and government agencies forged an alliance with the Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management (APAD)-Philippines in Cebu City on Friday (October 12).

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief Nagiel Bañacia said the business sector-led APAD will fill in the gaps that the government responders may lack especially on the need for speedy responses.

May Ybañez, executive director of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), said that being a private-led organization, APAD responses will not be held by bureaucratic processes which often delay the delivery of responses.