Cesafi juniors hoops: USPF’s Final Four bid still alive

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers kept their drive for a berth in the Final Four alive with a thrilling 63-58 win over the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles in the 2018 Cesafi juniors basketball tournament on Friday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win tied USPF and Ateneo de Cebu up at 4-4 (win-loss) heading to the final day of the elimination round on Saturday.

Kyle Ochavo, Christopher Isabelo, Neon Chavez and John Maglasang all made baskets in a 10-0 run in the fourth that turned a 49-51 deficit into a 59-51 lead.

The Magis Eagles pulled to within three after two free-throws by John Aguilar but Chavez hit four straight free throws to keep the Panthers out in front until the final buzzer.

Chavez led the way for the Baby Panthers with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals while Ochavo added 10 markers and four rebounds.

The loss by Ateneo de Cebu put them in danger of missing the playoffs for the very first time in almost a decade. Koko Tuadles paced the boys in blue with 17 points.