Halloween 2018: Heroes and villains at Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark

All heroes and villains unite at the Philippines’ only 5-star premier waterpark resort this coming October 31, 2018 for an afternoon full of fun and exciting adventures!

Dubbed as “Heroes and Villains,” Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark’s halloween celebration this 2018 is in every way special than the previous years! Apart from the annual trick or treat activity, game booths tagged as Power Ring Toss, Strike the Villain, Super Bounce, Force Manipulation, Hero’s Fortune and Jail Booth will also be stationed around the resort for the entire family to bond with!

Early bird rates for only PHP 1,299.00 nett (bundle of 1 adult and 1 kid) are offered to the first 50 pax who’d call and register on or before October 15, 2018. For those who aren’t able to avail the early bird rates, there’s absolutely nothing to worry since regular rates are only at PHP 1, 550.00 nett for a bundle of 1 adult and 1 kid. Get yourself a Snack Box Meal, unlimited drinks, unlimited popcorn, ice cream, a loot bag for kids, complimentary photo, trick or treat for all children and other enjoyable games! Extra person is charged at only PHP 900.00.

Make sure to be in your best superhero or villain costume because we’re giving away Gift Certificates of a lunch buffet for two (2) adults and two (2) kids at The Abalone Restaurant while the family with the best costume gets to bring home a Gift Certificate of an overnight stay in Deluxe with breakfast buffet for two (2) adults and two (2) kids.

Performances and fun games prepared by Jpark’s very own “Amigos” will also be showcased throughout the afternoon!

Jpark Island Resort just has arranged everything to make this celebration even more special for the entire family! Make this day memorable for the little ones and hit your way to Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu this Halloween! For inquiries and reservations, you may call us at (032) 494 5103. Prior reservation is highly encouraged.

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, Cebu is located at M.L Quezon Highway, Brgy. Maribago, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu, Philippines. For more information contact (+63-32) 494 5000, visit www.jparkislandresort.com; email rsvn@jparkislandresort.com. Check out facebook.com/jparkislandresort or follow @Jparkresort on Instagram and Twitter for updates.