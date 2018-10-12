APAD launched: Disaster risk mgmt alliance forged

A TRANSNATIONAL private-public alliance for disaster risk management and response has launched its regional platform in Cebu on Friday, October 11.

Representatives of civil society organizations, the business sector, academe, media and government agencies forged an alliance with the Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management (APAD)-Philippines during the regional launch held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Lahug, Cebu City.

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Chief Nagiel Bañacia said the business sector-led APAD would fill in the gaps that the government responders may lack especially on logistics.

“For us in the local government unit, we have the responders but when we come to the area, we may not have enough resources with us,” Bañacia said.

He added that the lapses caused by tedious procedures in government organizations for procuring the needs of the responders during the disaster response may be complemented by the private partners in APAD.

At least 20 civil society organizations, academic institutions, the media, and businesses headed by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) took part in the launching.

May Ybañez, CCCI executive director, said that being a private-led organization, APAD responses would not be held by bureaucratic processes which would often delay the delivery of responses.

“While we respect each organization’s inherent capacity to respond during calamities, we are also committed to look for ways to contribute and create a synergy,” said Ybañez.

“During the landslide in Naga (City), APAD was already there. The LGU’s focus was on search, rescue, and retrieval operation so APAD looked into relief operations and psychosocial activities,” she added.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) Chief Baltazar Tribunalo, for his part, said that the launching of APAD “is a plus factor for the local government unit in achieving a disaster resilient community.”

“This is a manifestation of the Filipino spirit of bayanihan and even others who are not yet here may contribute in their individual capacity,” said Tribunalo.

Since APAD is a private-led organization, Ybañez said that their mission would be sustained even if political leaderships would change.