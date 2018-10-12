Alleged drug links eyed in Lazi dad’s killing

POLICE are looking into alleged drug links of a murdered town councilor of Lazi in Siquijor province as the motive of his killing.

Senior Supt. Clarito Baja,Siquijor Provincial director, told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview on Friday that the victim, Domingo Arcamo, 50, was allegedly a drug surrenderee.

Baja also said that they were looking into reports about Arcamo alleged links to the illegal drug trade.

Aside from that, he said that they were also looking at the possibility that politics was involved in the attack especially since Arcamo was an incumbent town councilor.

According to police investigation, Arcamo was shot dead inside his Nissan Navarra in Barangay Poblacion, in Siquijor town when two men on a motorcycle passed by and shot him dead on Thursday (Oct. 11).

Arcamo was then waiting for his wife, who was then sending money at a money remittance outlet in Siquijor town, which is 20 km from Lazi town.

Witnesses told police that the attackers were wearing full-face helmets and that the backrider was the shooter.

Meanwhile, Siquijor police were also looking into the possibility of arresting the victim’s sister, Sharon Saliot, who managed to take and drive the Nissan Navarra from the crime scene as the members of the Scene of the Crime Operatives were preparing to process the area.

Baja said that they were considering arresting Saliot and filing an obstruction of justice case against her especially since the vehicle she took was a piece of evidence in the killing of her brother.