Cops secure brgy chief who survived ambush

MANDAUE police have secured the Cubacub Barangay Captain Almario Bihag, who survived an ambush by motorcycle-riding gunmen on Wednesday in Mandaue City.

Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, Mandaue City Police Office chief, said in an interview on Friday that he had assigned a police detail to secure the barangay captain.

During Wednesday’s ambush, Bihag’s uncle, Edgar Bihag, the incumbent barangay councilman, was shot dead, while the barangay captain’s cousin, Rolando Vega, was wounded in the attack.

Almario said that he continued to experience nervousness and had often wondered when this feeling of fear would stop.

He also that he was considering if he would continue serving his second term as barangay captain.

Entoma said that he believed the Parojinog crime group was responsible for Wednesday’s attack and the spate of killings in the city.