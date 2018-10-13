Local police ready to face Senate probe

POLICEMEN in Central Visayas are ready to face senators should a Senate inquiry on the spate of killings in Cebu push through.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that they do not have any problems on the call of some senators to investigate the killings.

“We will wait for the directives of the higher ups (Camp Crame) and we will comply,” said Tolentin confident that PRO-7 had a “strong defense” against the allegations.

Tolentin said that PRO-7 will stand firm on its previous statement that there are no extra-judicial killings in Cebu.

Opposition senators had called for a senate investigation into the recent killings in Cebu which were allegedly committed by policemen.

A statement sent by the camp of detained Senator Leila de Lima on Thursday said opposition senators filed Senate Resolution No. 915 because they were “gravely concerned” with the killings in Cebu amid allegations of EJKs committed in the police anti-drug campaign.