USPF, USJ-R win first semifinals assignment
Defending champions University of Southern Philippines Foundation Baby Panthers and University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars successfully opened their semifinals campaign in the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Girls Volleyball, Saturday morning, Oct. 13, at the USPF covered court.
The Baby Panthers overcame a slow start to outsmart Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, 25-27, 25-19, 25-23.
In contrast, the Baby Jaguars had it easy as they swept the University of San Carlos Baby Warriors, 25-14, 25-12.
