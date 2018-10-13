Chan runs as Lapu-Lapu City mayor for 2019 election
Barangay Captain Junard “Ahong” Chan of Barangay Pajo, Lapu -Lapu City announces he is running for mayor in the 2019 election.
Chan, a two-termer village chief, said he conducted consultations from the Oponganons prior to his decision to run.
According to Chan, around 90 percent of Oponganons wants a change in leadership, hoping to end the 18 year-reign of the Radaza’s in Lapu-Lapu City.
His running mate will be Celedonio “Celsi” Sitoy. While, lawyer Eugene Espedido will be running for the congressional seat under Chan’s party.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.