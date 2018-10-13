Chan runs as Lapu-Lapu City mayor for 2019 election

Barangay Captain Junard “Ahong” Chan of Barangay Pajo, Lapu -Lapu City announces he is running for mayor in the 2019 election.

Chan, a two-termer village chief, said he conducted consultations from the Oponganons prior to his decision to run.

According to Chan, around 90 percent of Oponganons wants a change in leadership, hoping to end the 18 year-reign of the Radaza’s in Lapu-Lapu City.

His running mate will be Celedonio “Celsi” Sitoy. While, lawyer Eugene Espedido will be running for the congressional seat under Chan’s party.