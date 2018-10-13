Former Cebu disc jockey shows modern act of kindness

With the unstable price of basic necessities, a father fell P10 short in buying milk for his child.

Showing his P150 in hand, Jerick Reyes sought for help from a man on the street, saying he did not disclose to his wife that he lost his job.

“I saw sa iyang eyes man pud na i think gutom siya and pagod and that made me decide no matter what i’ll get those milk for him,” said Jaive Roble.

On his way home from work near a jeepney terminal in Taguig City, Roble did not just give P10 to Reyes; he even bought other grocery items for him as well.

"Kapit Sa Dios"Naglalakad pauwi, nakaheaphone, pagkatawid ko sa isang intersection may kumalabit sakin, sabi, "Kuya… Posted by Jaive Joseph Roble on Friday, October 12, 2018

“Unang worry nako ang bata…,” Roble said in an interview with Cebu Daily News online.

Roble currently works as a Senior Performance Marketing Specialist in a digital advertising agency in Manila.

He formerly worked as a disc jockey in a radio station here in Cebu.

His Facebook post, titled “Kapit sa Dios” garnered over 400,000 reactions and around 120,000 shares in just 12 hours which.

Roble said he wanted to help Reyes through his online post.

“Sole intention ko lang talaga is to draw a picture of a man who is willing to give everything for his family,” Roble added.

Because of it, Roble has received messages saying they are willing to help Reyes.

LIVE CALL WITH JERICK REYESI have already asked Jerick's permission to disclose his personal details to those who wants to help him get a job and offer support as I would want not to course through me whatever help they can get. I have seen and read comments about them giving to him before. I did not give any money to him, but made sure his baby will get the milk that they'd need. Things just happen for a reason that's it. No way I'd expect this either.Where it is possible that if we give in the streets they'll be in the streets forrever. For Jerick we are getting him OFF the streets. Now , it's time for me to grab a popcorn and watch things unfold for him. Thank you for those who offered him jobs and support, hope not to see him on the streets anymore and fulfill his promise to me the next time around, he'll be the one to treat me. I am counting on that. Posted by Jaive Joseph Roble on Friday, October 12, 2018

Roble said that he is hoping he could find Reyes the soonest, so he can personally deliver the good news.

“Last night, made me realize how fortunate I am despite my own struggles in life, and God helps people that despite struggles would still stay faithful to Him. Jerick’s time came,” Roble stated in another Facebook post.