Street in Ermita renamed after late Cebuano governor

After 40 years since the ordinance was passed, Progreso Street in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City has finally been renamed to Jose S. Leyson Street in honor of the late Cebuano governor who was killed during the Japanese occupation.

Michael Braga, admin officer of the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC), said the ordinance was passed in 1971 but was not enacted for unknown reasons.

This year, the city council requested the ordinance to be implemented.