1 of 5 Malubog shooting victims laid to rest
One of the five victims in the shooting incident in Barangay Malubog, Cebu City was laid to rest at the Carreta Cemetery on Saturday.
Karl Cabahug, who was among those that were killed in the Malubog shooting was laid to rest.
The mother of Karl Cabahug said she’s waiting for the other victims to be buried before she and the victims’ families will finalize plans to file charges against the perpetrators.
