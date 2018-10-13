Coaches’ violation lost the game for AdC in PSDL

The coaching staff of the Academia del Christifidelis (AdC) became their team’s undoing as they were slapped with a uniform violation that made their 50-48 win against Divine Life Institute of Cebu (DLIC) moot in the 9th Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL) 18-Under Basketball tournament at the Cebu Cherish School Inc. (CCSI) gym Saturday, October 13.

Organizers awarded an additional 10 points to DLIC allowing it to instead take home the win, 58-50.

This after the coaching staff of AdC was found to have violated PSDL’s house rules which stated that coaches should wear collared upper garments or shirts with a printed name of the team they represent.

Thus, DLIC keeps its record immaculate with a 6-0 win-loss card.

Godfrey Sabanal topscored for DLIC with 19 points.

Leading AdC for naught was Jordan Camahalan with 22 points.