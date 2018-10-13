USJ-R starts hot in Cesafi girls volleyball semis

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars opened their semifinals campaign in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Girls Volleyball on a high note with a 25-14, 25-12 thrashing of the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) covered court yesterday.

“The players followed the gameplan,” USJ-R girls volleyball head coach Roldan Potot told Cebu Daily News.

“In the next succeeding games, we may follow the same gameplan or may level it up even more,” he added.

In Potot’s observation of the game, the USC volleybelles committed many errors in their services.

“I told my players to make our services our first offense,” he shared.

“This is why we have good services compared to USC today. Since most of the teams aimed to be the number one, then count us in.”

With USJ-R finishing third last season in the Girls division, Potot shared that they have learned their lesson and vow to perform better.

Meanwhile, top-seeded USPF Baby Panthers survived the fourth ranked Ateneo Magis Eagles, 25-27, 25-19, 25-23, in the other semifinal game of the Girls division.

In the Boys division, USC swept University of Cebu, 25-11, 25-16; USJ-R ruled over Southwestern University-Phinma, 25-19, 20-25, 25-9; and Don Bosco Technical College defeated Cebu Doctors’ University, 25-12, 25-23.