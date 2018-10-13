Barredo, Francisco shine in Cetba tilt

Ronan Barredo and Esther Francisco bagged the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) Friday Group’s Bowler of the Month titles for November last Friday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

The 20-handicapper Barredo topped the Men’s division by scoring a total of 1,092 pinfalls coming from his 236, 149, 247, 180 and 180 effort.

Senior kegler Marvin Sevilla (1,084) and Rey Velarde (1,071) placed second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, Francisco’s 172, 155, 168, 147 and 168 run put her in the first place of the Women’s division with 1,015 total pinfalls.

Cynthia Uybengkee (972) took second place while Baby Bacon (967) settled for third.