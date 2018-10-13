An affidavit and a burial

Malubog shooting survivor’s affidavit checked; one of victims buried

Police hope to have a clearer picture of what happened in the Malubog shooting incident.

This developed after Antonio Belande, one of the survivors in the shooting incident, executed an affidavit and submitted it to the police on Friday.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office chief, said that Belande stated many things on his affidavit that would be a big help to their investigation.

“Malaking tulong talaga kasi nandun siya sa crime scene (His statements would be a big help to the investigation because he was at the crime scene),” said Garma.

Garma, however, said that they had yet to analyze what Belande stated in his affidavit to check if his statements would coincide with the physical evidence or would the content at the crime scene be logical.

However, Garma refused to reveal the contents of the affidavit, saying that they would not want to compromise the investigation that they were conducting.

Five persons were shot dead in the Malubog shooting incident. Two people survived from the shooting incident – Belande and Sharmaine Poran.

Belande opted to seek police help after he was discharged at the hospital while Poran turned to the Commission on Human Rights for help where he was placed under the CHR’s witness protection program.

Laid to rest

Meanwhile, friends and relatives said their final goodbyes to Karl Cabahug, 33, one of those killed in the Malubog shooting incident.

Cabahug was laid to his final resting place at the Carreta Public Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Richel Cabahug, Karl’s mother, said that she promised her son that she would not stop to seek justice for his death.

Richel, however, said that she would wait until all the victims would be buried before she would meet with the relatives of these victims to discuss what their next move would be.