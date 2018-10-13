Police chief makes ‘what are needed’ list after M’daue blast simulation

MORE K-9s or bomb sniffing dogs, a post blast investigator, a bomb suit and more handheld radios.

These are the list of items that the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) would seek to have to at least increase the police office’s and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office’s capability to respond to bomb explosion cases or life threatening situations.

Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, MCPO director, cited these items after assessing a bomb explosion simulation exercise (Simex) on Saturday at the Mandaue City Hall.

The Simex which lasted for an hour and a half involved at least 90 personnel which included employees and persons inside City Hall at past 9 a.m. that day.

Entoma said that the he would send a request to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on these items that would be needed to increase the capability of the MCPO to respond to bomb blast situations such as the post blast investigator and bomb sniffing K9s.

He also said that he would seek the help of the Mandaue City government to provide them with a bomb suit and more handheld radios which would be important tools for communication during disasters.

He said that the MCPO and the city government only had 60 functioning handheld radios.

He said he would need more radios because he would want even off-duty personnel to have their own radios.